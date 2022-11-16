NEWBURYPORT — Jason Iannuzzi, the new artistic director of Cantemus Chamber Chorus, will appear on “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss the group’s upcoming holiday concert, “Old World, New Worlds,” at Belleville Congregational Church on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Iannuzzi earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Westminster Choir College and a master’s degree in music in conducting from Carnegie-Mellon University, where his mentor was conductor Robert Page.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Iannuzzi about the enduring appeal of the concert’s centerpiece, Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols.” Singaporean harpist Li Shan Tan will accompany the chorus.
Iannuzzi will talk about the concert as a “bridge” between the chorus’s past under longtime director Jane Ring Frank and its future under his baton, and between established and beloved canonical choral works and diverse new “sonic worlds” the chorus will explore, such as a gospel version of an African American spiritual and a musical setting of e.e. Cummings’ Christmas poem, “Little Tree.”
There will be a second performance at First Church in Swampscott on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online for no additional charge at www.cantemus.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click “playlist” on YouTube and scroll down.
