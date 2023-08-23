IPSWICH — The Cantemus Chamber Chorus, a group of about 40 singers from the North Shore and southern New Hampshire, is looking for new singers for all voice parts – especially tenors and basses.
Auditions will be held Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 beginning at 6 p.m. or by arrangement. Interested singers can find more audition information at www.cantemus.org/about-us/auditions and contact info@cantemus.org to make an audition appointment.
Rehearsals will be held Tuesday evenings at Miles River Middle School in Hamilton.
Singers considering Cantemus can receive a taste of the group and its music at a season preview today from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at First Church, 1 Meetinghouse Green, Ipswich. Details can be found at www.cantemus.org.
Cantemus also seeks high school-age singers for its choral intern program. A student for each voice part will be chosen by audition to rehearse with the group and participate in all performances. More choral intern information is available at www.cantemus.org.
All Cantemus members are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19. As the fall season begins, masks are optional but that could change.
Cantemus receives funding from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and cultural councils from Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and Rowley.
Cantemus is a member of Chorus America, MASSCreative.org and the Greater Boston Choral Consortium, a cooperative association of diverse choral groups in Boston and the surrounding area.
