NEWBURYPORT — With a decision on fall sports expected within the next two weeks, Cape Ann League athletes rallied in Market Square on Sunday to make sure their position was heard loud and clear.
"Let us play!"
About two dozen CAL athletes took part in the fall sports rally in Newburyport, which was organized and primarily attended by Triton Regional High School students and also drew athletes from league rivals Manchester Essex and Georgetown.
Darcie McDonough, a senior on the Triton varsity girls soccer team and the rally's lead organizer, said the event came together after Northeastern Conference athletes held a similar rally following the postponement of their fall season this past week. By rallying before a decision on the CAL is made, the athletes hope to avoid a similar result.
"I hope people see this and see how much it means to us," McDonough said. "It is more than a game, for a lot of us it's a family."
The rally came together quickly, with McDonough and her teammates coming up with the idea over the weekend and spreading the word through social media.
Leilani and Jacob Brown, who play girls soccer and golf respectively at Manchester Essex Regional High School, said they found out Saturday night through Facebook and wanted to make sure they came to show their support.
"We all came together," said Leilani Brown, a senior on the Manchester Essex girls soccer team. "We're rivals, we'd play each other every day, but we want to be here so we can enjoy what we love to do."
A decision on whether or not to play fall sports will likely be made by each district's school committee within the next two weeks. The MIAA recently approved a wide ranging plan that will allow fall sports to move forward, with low and moderate risk sports having the chance to play this fall while higher risk sports like football will be postponed to a "Fall 2" season that will run from Feb. 22 to April 25.
Districts that have a high prevalence of COVID-19, that are starting the school year remotely or simply don't believe they can safely hold sports this fall may also postpone their lower risk sports to the floating Fall 2 season as well, per the MIAA decision.
While the CAL does not have any high risk communities according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's safety metric, five of the league's 11 schools are starting the year remotely. The league's athletic directors and principals are expected to make formal recommendations on fall sports by the end of the week, after which point the school committees will make their decisions.
Will the decision work in their favor? The CAL athletes say they are hopeful, but they felt it was important to make a statement just the same.
"It should help, hopefully," said Georgetown junior Rebecca Doucette. "Because we all have the same goal – we all want to be out on the field."
