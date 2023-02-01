BOURNE — Escaping to Cape Cod this spring will be even more challenging after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, announced Wednesday that lane restrictions are scheduled to begin in March on the Sagamore Bridge spanning the Cape Cod Canal in Bourne, due to critical maintenance work.
Beginning March 1, vehicle travel over the bridge will be reduced from the current two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot-wide lane in each direction as roadway and bridge structural repairs are conducted. Lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed, and police details will be on site when work is being performed to assist with traffic. The maintenance work start date is weather dependent.
Motorists planning to use the Sagamore Bridge should be aware that travel delays are likely to occur during the morning and afternoon peak travel periods each day. Repair work and lane restrictions are scheduled to run through May, again weather permitting, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Maintenance work is "critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the Sagamore Bridge, a vital component to the transportation system of Cape Cod, the Islands and southeastern Massachusetts," a spokesperson said.
Work will include concrete and pavement repairs on the bridge roadway, repair of deteriorated steel supports, maintenance of bridge joints, and repairs to the concrete abutment structures. Work crews will also perform maintenance work on the bridge lighting and drainage systems during this timeframe.
Traffic signs and message boards will be used to help inform motorists about pending lane restrictions and bridge work.
For more information and updates, visit the USACE New England District website at http://www.nae.usace.army.mil, or follow us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/CorpsNewEngland and Twitter http://twitter.com/CorpsNewEngland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.