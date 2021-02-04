Capital campaign moves forward to improve security at Boys & Girls Club

SALISBURY — The Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley is closing the door on potential security breaches with the construction of a new front lobby.
The Maple Street club, which delivers music, sports, culinary arts, photography, sewing and theatrical programs to more than 1,000 youngsters a year in Greater Newburyport, kicked off its $1 million “A Vision for Their Future” capital campaign in late 2019.
Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque helped the club launch the capital campaign, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to shut its doors temporarily in March for health reasons.
The club eventually crafted a modified summer program and is now offering a socially distanced after-school program. But in the midst of the pandemic, club leaders also made sure they didn’t lose sight of the capital campaign.
The capital campaign has called for $400,000 to upgrade the club’s home at the former Salisbury Elementary School at 18 Maple St. It was in desperate need of a new front lobby and security system.
Club Executive Director Jim Keenan said Wednesday he was delighted when local contractor Bob Connors and his crew at Woburn-based R.D. Connors Corp. donated their time and the materials to build a new, secure main lobby and entranceway as a capital campaign contribution late last year.
Connors is a resident of Newbury and said he was happy to help.
“Jim and his staff provide a safe haven for local neighborhood kids during these crazy times,” Connors said. “We are just thrilled to be able to help out in a small way.”
Connors said the project awaits a few more sheets of glass before it is handed off to Ralph Castagna of Castagna Construction, whose workers will redo the entire front lobby.
“This really is just the kickoff,” Connors said. “The lobby is the front of the house and you are now going from an unsecured lobby to a fully secured one.”
The new front lobby greatly enhances security, Keenan said. The entrance will automatically take attendance for every group of children (while also texting parents of their child’s arrival, if requested) and also require adults to check in at a transaction window.
“The safety of the kids is our No. 1 goal,” Keenan said. “Now, if someone comes in these doors, they can’t get into where the kids are. We have never had a problem in over 20 years. But now, we know it’s just not going to happen.”
The capital campaign has also sought $300,000 to fund scholarships for financially challenged members and another $300,000 to fund a permanent endowment. The campaign raised just over $550,000 from 38 people and businesses as of January and is expected to meet its $1 million goal by fall.
“We’re about halfway through,” Keenan said. “COVID really shut us down for a while but this really is a way to kick off the capital campaign 2.0.”
In a statement, Gary Rawnsley, chair of the club’s board of directors, expressed gratitude to the people and companies that supported the capital campaign.
“Thanks to the tremendous response to our campaign kickoff, we’re now more than halfway to our goal to secure the club as a permanent public good,” he said. “Despite the disruptive challenges of the pandemic, our club and our campaign are poised to reach this vision, on behalf of the hundreds of families we are privileged to serve.”
To learn more about the club or to donate, go to https://www.bgclmv.org.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
