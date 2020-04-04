WEST NEWBURY — As it has in the past, the Capital Improvements Committee suggests that funding the town’s stabilization account should be a top priority for voters at Town Meetings this spring.
The most recent draft of the annual town warrant proposes $300,000 for the capital stabilization fund.
It has also prioritized three requests for the meeting, which selectmen rescheduled this week to June 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Special Town Meeting is scheduled for the same night. The town election was postponed until June 3.
The first priority is $304,000 to replace the nearly 50-year-old fire alarm system at Page Elementary School and the Children’s Castle child care center. Components of the system are no longer serviceable or have failed, according to the committee’s report.
The second priority is $40,000 as part of a multiyear floor replacement program by the Department of Public Works for Page.
“Floors in the school continue to crack and fail due to the age of the building,” the committee noted.
The third request is $220,020 to replace a 2008 dump truck used for snow and ice removal. The much-used truck has “significant rust,” the committee said.
The committee’s report indicates the money in the stabilization account is adequate to cover the three requests, and Town Manager Angus Jennings recommends using it to cover those costs. The town’s stabilization plan was updated this year and projects 10 years out.
The committee members are Chairman Dick Preble and Julie Boria, Nathan Kelly, Polly McDowell, Judy Mizner and Rick Parker.
