Capt. Dash retires from Newbury Fire Department

NEWBURY — Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin last week announced the retirement of a longtime member of the Newbury Fire Department.
Capt. Robert Dash retired on Thursday, April 30 after serving with the department for the last 40 years.
“Bob was an integral part of the Fire Department,” Janvrin said in a statement. “He was a dedicated firefighter and officer, and was well liked by all of his colleagues. He will be missed by all of us. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Dash joined the department in 1980 as a call firefighter. During his four decades at the department, he also served as a fire engineer and lieutenant. He most recently served a captain for the department and was promoted to that role in 2010.
Dash also served as a member of the Newbury Board of Fire Engineers from 2010 to 2016.
