NEWBURYPORT — The annual Photography Interest Group summer show will take place in the first-floor galleries of the Newburyport Art Association from Thursday, Aug. 10, to Sunday, Aug. 23.
The reception and awards ceremony, which is open to the public, takes place Saturday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The fine art photography show consists of 44 award-winning photographers from New England area. The show is a collection of more than 123 photographs that include seascapes and landscapes, architecture, street scenes and wildlife.
There will also be an additional 100 images in art display racks throughout the galleries. The photographers in this group have traveled around New England and other parts of the world seeking striking images in which to engage the viewer and share their vision of art and beauty.
The juror for the show is Crista Dix, executive director at the Griffin Museum of Photography in Winchester. Before coming to the Griffin Museum in 2020, she spent 15 years operating her own photography gallery.
Dix has been a member of numerous panels and discussions on the craft of photography, juried creative competitions and has participated in major portfolio reviews across the country in cities such as Houston, Portland, Los Angeles, Santa Fe and New Orleans.
For more information, visit the Photography Interest Group website: www.naaphig.com, or look for this show on the current exhibits and upcoming events on the NAA website: newburyportart.org/current-exhibits.
Newburyport Art is located at 65 Water St.
