NEWBURY — The northbound side Interstate 95 was shut down earlier this morning to allow two medical helicopters to land on the highway following a single-car crash. Troopers responded after a rollover around 6 a.m. on the northbound side into the median with serious injury and entrapment. Newbury firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove victims from the white Honda Civic.
By 6:30 a.m. medical helicopters landed on the highway and picked up the two victims. State police later reported their injuries were serious but not believed to be life threatening. All lanes were re-opened by 7:50 a.m.
