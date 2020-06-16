SEABROOK – Police and firefighters responded to a one-car crash Tuesday afternoon in which the car struck a utility pole, catching both the pole and vehicle on fire.
At 1:29 p.m., officers arrived at the crash on Route 286 near Adams Avenue, according to a press release. They found that a single vehicle had been traveling eastbound on Route 286 and went off the roadway striking a pole. The driver received minor injuries and was checked by Seabrook Fire Department. The utility pole began to smoke and caught fire, which in turn caught the vehicle on fire, which also disrupted electricity in the area. The area was closed to traffic on Route 286 from Washington Street east to South Main Street, due to the fire and concern for utility pole stability. Police opened up Route 286 after about an hour.
Police said the crash remains under investigation. Any other witnesses are asked to contact Officer John Mounsey at 603-474-5200 or jmounsey@seabrookpd.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.