NEWBURYPORT — Local fine art photographer Eric Smith’s work is being featured this month at New England Wine & Spirits, 155 State St.
The exhibit, “Any Color So Long As It Is Not Black”, is a riff on a famous quote by Henry Ford about mass producing the Model T. Accordingly, there are no photos of black cars in the exhibit.
There will be an artist reception and wine tasting on Aug. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend. All of Smith’s framed images are for sale, along with smaller, matted photos of rusty cars.
“The 11th annual Cruisin’ the ‘50s (car show) always draws a crowd into the city with its wide range of vintage cars, trucks, motorcycles and specialty vehicles,” said New England Wine & Spirits owner Kalpesh Desai.
“We think visitors and locals will be moved by Eric’s artistic vision, highlighting the sleek lines and classic design,” Desai added. “We encourage you to stop by our store to see the photos in person.”
The car show will be held Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Newburyport.
Smith describes himself as a left-brained engineer who has spent about 30 years wandering around the North Shore and other parts of the globe, attempting to use both sides of his brain to crop the world through a camera lens and viewfinder.
“My brain (and eye) is drawn to the beauty of natural landscapes and the geometry of human-designed objects such as buildings, planes, trains and automobiles,” Smith said.
Smith’s art is now being exhibited at Sidotti Gallery in Rockport and Full Fathom Five Gallery in Eastport, Maine. His work has been shown previously at art associations and coffee shops in Newburyport.
Smith’s art has also been on display at art associations in Rockport and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information, visit esmith132.smugmug.com/Portfolio/n-HZTMwQ.
