GEORGETOWN — Two people were transported to an area hospital Sunday afternoon after the car they were in crashed into a Central Street business.
Georgetown police and firefighters were dispatched to 56 Central St. where a car drove through the front of Get in Shape for Women.
While the incident remains under investigation, it appears the driver, a 90-year-old Boxford man, was trying to back into a parking space when he struck the building, according to town public safety officials.
The driver and a passenger were helped out of the car by police and firefighters and taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Their injuries were not life threatening.
The business was closed at the time of the incident and neighboring businesses were not affected by the crash.
Town building and wiring inspectors determined the building remains structurally sound.
Georgetown Fire Engine 2, Car 1 and Ambulance 12 responded to the accident, according to the joint statement released by acting Fire Chief Chuck Savage and Police Chief Donald Cudmore.
