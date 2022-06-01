NEWBURY — One of the events bound to make a splash on Newbury Town Day on June 18 will be the Cardboard Boat Regatta to be held on the Newbury Upper Green beginning at mid-afternoon. Participants are encouraged to sign up by the deadline on Saturday, June 11.
Picture a crew of up to four people trying to navigate a cardboard creation down that Upper Green pond to reach the finish line before some major catastrophe upsets the outcome. Imagine who will win the Titanic Prize.
‘I wanted to do something different for Newbury Town Day,” said Marshall Jespersen, who is organizing the event. “This will be fun not just for participants. We’re hoping for four or five boats per division, so I expect it will draw a large crowd of family and fans to cheer on the teams. It will be more than fun.”
The event will include four different divisions: families (one adult per child), juniors aged 12-27, adults aged 18+ and silver (aged 65+). Prizes include first place awards for each division, a most creative boat award, a best costumed team prize and, for the most spectacular sinking — the Titanic Award.
One reason to expect at least one candidate for the Titanic Award is that the entire boat can be built only of cardboard, duct tape, masking tape, glue and string — no sonatubes, waxed or treated cardboard, wood, plastic or fiberglass or plastic wrapping. And propulsion is limited to human-powered only using canoe paddles, oars or kayak paddles; no motors, sails, pulling or paddle wheels permitted.
Participants must sign up in advance by Saturday, June 11 and a registration fee of $15 per boat is required. In addition to the prizes, each boat will receive a T-shirt with the entry fee. Additional tees may be purchased for $10 each. A registration packet including the entry form, construction rules and tips and other information is available at https://www.newburytownday.com/events/cardboard-boat-regatta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.