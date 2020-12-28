WEST NEWBURY – Department of Public Works foreman Butch Hill spent part of Monday morning using a backhoe to crush hundreds of cardboard boxes left at the town's recycling center and then toss them into a well-worn green dumpster.
It was a task longtime Board of Health member Blake Seale said wasn't part of Hill's job and was a sign of laziness by residents who didn't take the time to break down the boxes and place them into the dumpster. Had they done that simple task, there would not have been a massive pile of boxes surrounding the metal bin on Sunday morning.
"It's very frustrating. This isn't their job," Seale said, referring to the DPW.
Seale said there was plenty of room inside the dumpster but because people didn't take the time to break them down, the pile grew rapidly. According to the town's website, all boxes must be flattened before they are tossed.
Seale said he discovered the mountain of cardboard Sunday morning, just about 24 hours after he last stopped by and saw the area was relatively clear.
"If the facility is full, take it home with you. It's no different than littering," he said.
Department of Public Works Director Wayne Amaral said sending a backhoe to the station has not been a regular occurrence since the pandemic but his department was always ready to keep the area clean.
Since the pandemic took a firm grip across the country, people have spent more time at home purchasing items online. With more shopping comes more cardboard and other packing materials.
"It's definitely COVID-related," Seale said of the pile of cardboard.
Before the pandemic, the town's carting service, G. Mello Disposal Corp., had stationed two dumpsters for cardboard recycling at the center, located at Pipestave Hill across the street from Page Elementary School. In May, a third dumpster was added to meet increased demand, according to Seale.
A call to G. Mello Disposal Corp. on Monday seeking comment was not returned.
Because the facility is monitored by video camera, offenders were caught on video, footage Seale said he is considering watching. Seale also voiced his frustration Sunday on a West Newbury Facebook page. As of Monday morning, his post had generated more than 100 comments, most of them praising Seale's effort and denouncing those who broke the town's order. Other comments involved people willing to help clean up the mess.
But by 9 a.m. on Monday, Hill had completed his chore and went back to fulfilling tasks as required by his job, according to Seale.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
