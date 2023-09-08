NEWBURYPORT — Care Dimensions, a provider of hospice care, will hold online training classes starting Oct. 16 for those interested in becoming volunteers for the nonprofit organization.
Volunteers make a difference in a patient’s life by engaging in a shared interest or hobby: helping with letter writing or life reviews, reading to patients, and providing a supportive, comforting presence, according to a news release.
Volunteers are resuming visits to patients in their homes and at facilities and hospice houses. Volunteers are provided the necessary personal protective equipment.
If patient visits are not the right fit, people can volunteer in other ways, such as providing administrative office support or making check-in phone calls to patients or bereaved family members.
Training will be held via Zoom on Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 11 a.m., from Oct. 16 to Nov. 8. (Register by Oct. 2). For more information or to register, go to www.CareDimensions.org/Volunteers or email VolunteerInfo@CareDimensions.org.
Care Dimensions provides hospice care, palliative care and grief support in more than 100 communities in Massachusetts.
