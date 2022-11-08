SALISBURY — Broadway will soon have a familiar attraction when construction of Salisbury Beach Partnership’s historic carousel pavilion is completed as expected in the spring.
The nonprofit organization launched the Campaign for the Historic Carousel in 2019 with the goal of raising $4.2 million to purchase a 1909 handcarved Looff-Mangels carousel and build a year-round octagonal pavilion for its new home.
Salisbury Beach Partnership initially set out to bring the 1890s Looff-Mangels Broadway Flying Horses Carousel back to the beach center following its sale and removal in the 1970s, but it turned out that the carousel was no longer intact.
About $3.2 million has been raised by the partnership through various fundraising efforts, according to Salisbury Beach Partnership Development Manager Nana Kennedy.
Kennedy said the pavilion is still a work in progress.
“It is a little behind on construction because isn’t everything,” Kennedy said. “It picks up steam and then I guess gets held up a little bit.”
She said the doors, windows and heating are being installed, with the project still set to be finished by spring.
“We’re hoping optimistically for mid- to late February, but who knows what will happen between, you know, various other things, so the latest would be early spring, maybe March, to open,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said she thinks this may become the beach’s biggest attraction.
“It will offer a family-friendly destination for activities and for people who come to Salisbury Beach,” Kennedy said. “Ideally, I think it’ll be a draw because it’s going to be one of the very few historic carousels that will be in on a waterfront area really from Florida to the Cape. There’s a smattering here and there of similar attractions, but this will be the only one north of Boston.”
The new pavilion will be named after lead donor Newburyport Bank, which will open a microbranch at the pavilion. Kennedy said there are various other donors as well and many naming opportunities for various parts of the building.
She said their fundraising campaign had a single main focus.
“When they launched the fundraising campaign last fall, around November, December, the push was really to have people make donations and buy a horse, basically adopt a horse,” Kennedy said.
A Newburyport Bank official could not be reached for comment in time for this edition.
Kennedy said there are 12 items left to be adopted and would feature the name of the adopter. At the end of November, the Buy-a-Brick campaign will be launched, allowing people to purchase a brick to engrave for the pavilion’s walkway. People can also donate to have a name plaque put on a bench or outdoor planter.
The function facility is a feature that Kennedy said would serve multiple purposes once complete.
“The room itself will be perfect for birthday parties and smaller functions like maybe a bridal shower or that type of thing,” Kennedy said. “I think the idea is that the income from the function facility will hopefully offset a lot of the operating costs for the building.”
The room is built to accommodate 50 people and an additional 70 when opened into the carousel area, according to Kennedy.
Tax-deductible gifts for the project may be made by visiting the Salisbury Beach Partnership website at www.MySalisburyBeach.com.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
