NEWBURYPORT — The Carr-Petrova Duo featuring violinist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova will perform “Hers,” a program made up entirely of works by female composers, on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. at the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St.
This will be the first of three concerts in the 2023 Jean C. Wilson Music Series. Concerts will be presented online and in person.
Through music and storytelling, the Carr-Petrova Duo will lead the audience through the inspirations, battles and accomplishments of eight fearless women – from the 13th century’s Hildegard Von Bingen to today’s Beyoncé.
The duo will invite audiences to share in the centuries of heartbreak, struggles and triumphs that make up the female experience.
Carr and Petrova began playing together during their years at Juilliard School and the Manhattan School of Music. They have since performed together across Europe, the Middle East and North America in venues ranging from Lincoln Center to soup kitchens in New Orleans and schools in Gaza.
Recent season highlights include a Carnegie Hall debut. Other recitals have been at the Smithsonian Museum, Jerusalem Music Center, Malaga’s Sociedad Filarmonica Chamber Music Series and Sala Clemente in Valencia.
Their future engagements include a tour of China, and performances and master classes in Spain, Israel, Italy and the U.S.
The Wilson Series will continue with organist Wesley Hall on March 5 presenting a program featuring the works of composers Dieterich Buxtehude, Connor Chee and Robert Schumann.
Then on March 26, the Arpeggione Ensemble will present “The Salon of Anna Amalia,” celebrating the music and influence of the Prussian princess with works by Anna Amalia, C.P.E. Bach and Mozart.
The Jean C. Wilson Music Series is named for one of the founders and the director of the music series for 28 years. In the beginning, the First Religious Society’s chamber music series was designed to be a relief from the New England winter, a time when there was little music presented in Newburyport.
For many years, the music series has continued in that aim: to bring light into darkness. Now, under the auspices of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, the music series typically offers three or four concerts held during the winter months.
Suggested donations are $20, $10 for seniors, with free admission for children and students.
For more information about the concert, go to frsuu.org/jean-wilson-music-series or call 978-465-0602, ext. 401.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.