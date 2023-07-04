AMESBURY — The Amesbury Carriage Museum (ACM) and Industrial History Center hosts its first community yard sale and makers market on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Upper Millyard in Amesbury. July 23 is the rain date.
“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle & Upcycle '' is the theme. Spaces are still available in the amphitheater, located in the center of Amesbury, for yard sale vendors to set up a table or tent. Space for a table is $25. Space for a 10-foot-by-10-foot tent is $50. ACM volunteers will assist with unloading and set up, starting at 8 a.m.
The makers market will be held inside the Industrial History Center overlooking the amphitheater. It will feature handcrafted items made with up-cycled and natural materials– nothing manufactured–including sea glass jewelry, Shibori and eco-dyed fabric items, nature drawings framed in upcycled materials, and more.
“Make it and Take it” activities will be offered for adults and children who want to creatively repurpose materials that will be supplied by the ACM. Information on local green and sustainable practices will also be available at the event.
For more information visit: amesburycarriagemuseum.org/yard-sale-market
A grant from Essex County Community Foundation will support the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.