Carriage Museum hosts mystery book launch May 1

AMESBURY — The Amesbury Carriage Museum is hosting local author Edith Maxwell on Saturday at the new Industrial History Center for the launch of her latest book in the "Quaker Midwife Mystery" series.
The event is from 1 to 2 p.m. There will be a free raffle for a special gift package, and the entire seven-book series will be available for purchase.
Maxwell is an Amesbury resident and Agatha Award-winning author. Her seventh book in the historical mystery series, "A Changing Light," is set during the Amesbury carriage manufacturers' spring opening in 1890.
Despite a tuberculosis epidemic and changes personal and nationwide, midwife Rose Carroll hunts down the killer of an international visitor.
Maxwell is a member and supporter of the museum. She has given historical tours of Amesbury based on her books and recently participated in the museum's Mystery & History Book Club featuring the book series.
More information about Maxwell can be found on her website: www.edithmaxwell.com.
The book launch and signing will be held at the Industrial History Center — the museum's new exhibit venue. The center is not yet officially operating, so this will provide an opportunity to see it before the opening this summer.
The center is the Upper Millyard in historic Mill 2, next to The Flatbread Company. This is a free event and open to the public. Anyone who attends must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
For more information and a calendar of events, visit www.amesburycarriagemuseum.org or www.industrialhistorycenter.org.
