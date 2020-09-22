AMESBURY — Things are coming together for the Amesbury Carriage Museum's Industrial History Center, with plans to give the public a virtual tour on Thursday.
Amesbury Industrial Supply owner Greg Jardis donated approximately 2,700-square-feet of space in the lower level of his building to the Carriage Museum to build the Industrial History Center in 2018.
The museum launched a $700,000 capital campaign to make the Industrial History Center a reality in late 2018 and held a pizza fundraiser to begin the public phase of the campaign at The Flatbread Company in early February.
But, according to Carriage Museum executive director John Mayer, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of construction on the Industrial History Center and drove the project's budget up to $750,000.
"We have raised $640,000 as of now and we're trying to raise about $750,000," Mayer said. "The pandemic pushed us back a bit so we have had a little bit more in expenses."
He said he will be restarting the capital campaign's public phase to raise the final $100,000 with a virtual groundbreaking ceremony of the center on Thursday afternoon.
"We want to show everyone that the project has launched," Mayer said. "We have gotten through the shutdown phase and we have put all those plans in place. We are at the final stage of our fundraising and we want to invite the community to get involved and help us with a gift."
Mayor Kassandra Gove and Amesbury Chamber of Commerce executive director Phil DeCologero are expected to join Mayer for Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony which will be broadcast live on Amesbury Community Television channels 12 and 18 (www.amesburyctv.org), as well as on Facebook live at www.facebook.com/AmesburyCommunityTelevision at 3 p.m.
"We are about to go out to the community and make our final push," Mayer said. "We are really starting to hone in on how we are going to finish up this space in terms of exhibits."
Gove said in an email she was glad to see work continuing on the Industrial History Center.
"Amesbury has such a rich history, and a variety of museums and buildings which each tell a piece of that history," she wrote. "The Industrial History Center will hopefully bring everything together to tell a cohesive story of Amesbury’s past."
Mayer said Jardis recently donated another $75,000 to the Carriage Museum and residents Ken Aspeslagh and his wife (and Vesta Architecture owner) Rachel Harris also recently donated $20,000.
“Under John’s leadership, the Industrial History Center project has already achieved so much," Aspeslagh said in an email. "We’re honored to be able to help the ACM move closer to their fundraising goals and are looking forward to seeing this new museum become the highlight of downtown Amesbury.”
Mayer said the museum expects to offer a community room, as well as an orientation and programming space with changing exhibits at the Industrial History Center.
"Our goal is to get the community to partner with us and engage and use that space," he said. "We want to bring in school kids and we want to have visitors from all over. Maybe about three times a year we will have a different type of show that we will offer. I think it is going to be really exciting."
He also said he hopes to have the Industrial History Center open to the public next April. People interested in donating to the project can go to the Carriage Museum website at www.industrialhistorycenter.org, or they can give him a call directly at 978-834-5058.
"I'm totally excited. It's hard to believe," he said. "This is the fifth year that I have been on staff at the Carriage Museum and this is what we have been dreaming of. It feels like we are just on the verge of it."
Amesbury Carriage Museum website: www.amesburycarriagemuseum.org.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.