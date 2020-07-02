AMESBURY — The COVID-19 pandemic may have stalled construction on the Amesbury Carriage Museum's Industrial History Center at Mill 2, but the fundraising effort for the $670,000 project received a sizable boost from the state Cultural Facilities Fund.
The nonprofit organization received $120,000 from the fund this spring, according to museum Executive Director John Mayer.
The Cultural Facilities Fund is funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council and MassDevelopment and is designed to support planning and capital projects that benefit nonprofit and municipal cultural organizations.
"We are grateful to the Massachusetts Cultural Council and MassDevelopment," Mayer said." For a small organization like the Carriage Museum, this is a bold step. The fact that they funded our application has really given me confidence and validation."
The museum kicked off the public phase of its $670,000 capital campaign to build the Industrial History Center in approximately 2,700 square feet of donated space at Amesbury Industrial Supply in early February.
Mayer said the museum signed a contract with BLB Custom Builders only a week before the pandemic shut the state down in March.
"We had a party, we signed the agreement, and were ready to start work and the next thing we knew we were closing down," he said.
Mayer said he worked on the grant application over Christmas break and it represents "a significant building block" for the museum.
"With all the pledges that we have coming in, we are really about $130,000 from the endpoint," Mayer said. "Including this grant, you can almost see the finish line."
Mayer said he is aware that the pandemic has put a lot of projects, both in people's homes and in their workplace, on hold.
"We are sensitive to our community and we don't want to be bold or insensitive," Mayer said. "But, at some point, we are going to go out to our community and invite them to help us. We really haven't done that yet and we are going to have donor recognition and things like that. Donors will have an opportunity to get their name put on some of our chairs and we want everyone to feel invited and have some ownership of this project that, when it gets going, is going to be a resource for our community."
Amesbury Carriage Museum website: www.amesburycarriagemuseum.com.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.