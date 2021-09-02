AMESBURY — The director of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies, Isaac Kestenbaum, will be the guest speaker at the Amesbury Carriage Museum’s 36th annual meeting on Monday, Sept. 13.
According to a press release, the event will take place at the new Industrial History Center located in Mill 2 of the Upper Millyard and will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The annual meeting’s agenda will include a business meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. that will be followed by Kestenbaum from 7 to 7:45 p.m.
Kestenbaum is expected to speak about folk history, community narratives and storytelling.
A limited number of tickets are available for $25 for Museum members and $30 for non-members at https://amesburycarriagemuseum.org/calendar.
The event will also be available free of charge on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/amesburycarriagemuseum.
