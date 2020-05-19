NEWBURYPORT — Garage fever has set in among the region’s car enthusiasts and the cure — the weekly Cars & Coffee meetup in the Port Plaza parking lot — is no longer possible, according to organizer Bernie Casey.
“Everybody is antsy,” Casey said.
Newburyport resident Andrew LeBlanc agreed.
“I don’t know what there is to say, everybody is anxious,” LeBlanc said.
Longtime car restorer Jerry Lischke, also of Newburyport, said New England weather only affords car owners a six-month window when they can hit the roads.
“Six months of winter to work on them and only six months to wear them out,” Lischke said.
For more than three years, the Saturday morning ritual has attracted up to 100 gearheads who swap stories, check out engines and shoot the breeze. The fourth season of Cars & Coffee was supposed to begin this month.
But with all public gatherings banned to slow the spread of COVID-19, the season has been put “on hold,” according to Casey.
“We feel that we need to follow the guidelines put forth by Gov. (Charlie) Baker, Mayor (Donna) Holaday and the health department to assure the safety of all involved,” he said.
Casey said he was tempted to organize a different kind of Cars & Coffee event that would assure social distancing but realized keeping people apart would be next to impossible.
“I don’t want any problems,” Casey said.
Lischke said there was enough room in the Port Plaza parking lot to ensure social distancing but agreed with Casey that unforeseen problems could occur.
“We’d look like a bunch of jerks,” Lischke said.
Instead, Casey is eying a different kind of solution, something he called a “social distancing cruise.”
The idea is to have car enthusiasts gather in a parking lot and then drive from one community to another. He recently took part in one that rambled from Epping, New Hampshire, to Laconia, New Hampshire, about 70 minutes away.
Casey said he was not optimistic Cars & Coffee would return soon based on projections and mandates from the state.
“We will have to see how this ‘car owner virus’ plays out. I know from all the inquiries by phone and on social media, the ‘garage fever’ crowd is anxious to meet,” Casey said.
Lischke and Casey said they are worried social distancing requirements will also doom the annual Cruisin’ the ‘50s car show that turns Market Square into a classic car parking lot each August.
On May 7, the city’s Board of Health voted unanimously to cancel Yankee Homecoming and all public events until further notice.
“I love that show, I really do,” Lischke said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
