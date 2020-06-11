NEWBURYPORT — The long-awaited return of Cars & Coffee, a Saturday morning hangout for car enthusiasts in the Port Plaza parking lot, was put on hold Thursday, according to organizer Bernie Casey.
Casey announced last week that after concerns about COVID-19 delayed the beginning of the gathering's fourth season, he hoped to start it up again Saturday.
But on Thursday, Casey said he received word from Port Plaza management that he couldn't hold Cars & Coffee until at least August after the Newburyport Health Department saw a Daily News story about the gathering's return this weekend.
"I'm disappointed but what are you going to do? You got to do what's right," Casey said.
When a reporter called the Heath Department seeking comment and verification, a message said the department's mailbox was full and not accepting any new messages.
An email to Health Director Frank Giacalone was not immediately returned.
For more than three years, the Saturday morning ritual has attracted up to 100 gearheads who swap stories, check out engines and shoot the breeze.
The fourth season of Cars & Coffee was supposed to begin in May but on May 7, the city’s Board of Health voted unanimously to cancel Yankee Homecoming and all public events until further notice. On June 4, Mayor Donna Holaday announced that public events were canceled through the summer.
