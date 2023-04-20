NEWBURYPORT — Motorists are invited to show off anything they own with wheels and an engine when the latest season of Cars & Coffee of Newburyport rolls out in Port Plaza in early May.
Local auto enthusiast Bernie Casey used to own a NAPA Auto Parts store in Salisbury and founded the informal car show in 2017 when he and a small group of fellow enthusiasts began meeting in front of McDonald’s restaurant on Storey Avenue.
The weekly automotive celebration officially kick off its season May 6, but Casey said people have been rolling up each Saturday since early April.
“We had 18 cars there this past weekend and we haven’t even started yet,” he said. “We saw a lot of new faces, a lot of new people.”
Casey was inspired by a series of long-running, weekend meetups near a coffee shop at Huntington Beach in California and said he wanted to try to get a similar vibe going in the Clipper City.
“That thing turned into about 700 cars in Huntington Beach every weekend. I’ve got motor oil in my blood and I was wondering why the West Coast boys get to have all the fun,” he said.
Casey decided he was going to give his own Cars & Coffee a shot and soon the Port Plaza parking lot was filling up each Saturday with cars of all makes and models.
“It’s a coffee party where everybody’s talking. On a real nice day, you could see about 80 cars,” he said. “You could have a Model T or you could have a Prius.”
Cars & Coffee of Newburyport runs from 7 to 9 a.m. each Saturday and typically attracts 25 to 35 cars, with about 50 automobiles showing up during the summer months.
“Some people don’t even bring their cars. There are no problems, no rules, no donations and no cutoff dates,” he said.
Longtime resident and real estate agent Jerry Lischke is the owner of a 1964 Chevy Corvette that was built from scrap parts, as well as a replica 1935 Mercedes Benz 500-K and a replica 1952 MG TD — he has brought all three to Cars & Coffee.
“They’re certainly conversation pieces,” he said. “You also have to forget about anonymity if you go anywhere in them.”
Lischke added that Casey has given area car enthusiasts a true gift.
“This is a social event based on mutual interest in automobiles and a great way to start a Saturday morning,” he said. “I look forward to it and miss it from October through April.”
Former Boston Globe sports editor and auto reviewer Bill Griffith is also a local resident who owned a 1978 GMC Caballero and now drives a 2004 Subaru Baja.
Griffith said he brought both vehicles to Casey’s car shows and that the Saturday ritual offers a low-key atmosphere which gives everyone a chance to get to know each other.
“It really grew by word of mouth and it’s a place where you can come and go. You don’t have to spend the whole day. You’re not filling out applications or forms, or in a contest for a trophy,” he said. “You don’t have to have the car polished and detailed. You just show up and talk to a bunch of other gearheads.”
