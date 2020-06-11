NEWBURYPORT — The Port Plaza parking lot is expected to be filled with classic cars as soon as Saturday as the fourth season of Cars & Coffee restarts its engines after a COVID-19-induced delay.
Organizer Bernie Casey said he felt comfortable kicking off the weekend event after Gov. Charlie Baker recently announced further reopening of the state's economy and allowed outdoor activities
"I think everybody is anxious to go," Casey said. "Everybody has a good time, it's like a reunion for people."
In recent days, Casey posted word of the event Saturday, from 7 to 9 a.m. near Shaw's and McDonald's, on Facebook community groups around the region. Casey said he is expecting a good turnout if the weather holds.
Casey, who will be rolling up in his Chevy Chevelle station wagon, is asking participants to wear face masks or coverings to follow guidelines provided by the state.
For more than three years, the Saturday morning ritual has attracted up to 100 gearheads who swap stories, check out engines and shoot the breeze. The fourth season of Cars & Coffee was supposed to begin in May, but Casey decided to hold off until the state released more information about when it would be safer to hold public events.
While Cars & Coffee is set to return this weekend, the fate of another classic car tradition, the annual Cruisin’ the '50s car show that turns Market Square into a classic car parking lot each August, remains in doubt.
On May 7, the city’s Board of Health voted unanimously to cancel Yankee Homecoming and all public events until further notice. On June 4, Mayor Donna Holaday announced that public events were canceled through the summer.
