SALISBURY — A local dog kennel owner facing animal cruelty offenses will be back in Newburyport District Court on June 28 for a probable disposition hearing - meaning the charges against her could be resolved that day.
Jennifer Ford was in court Thursday for a probable disposition hearing only for it to be pushed back until a week from Wednesday. Earlier this year, her attorney filed a motion for the charges to be dismissed only for a judge to reject it.
The Seacoast Canine owner faces three counts of animal cruelty but denied the charges, writing in an email to clients that at “no time” did she abuse or hurt any dogs.
The Byfield resident was arraigned in April 2022, and although found dangerous to society and her alleged victims, she was released on $5,000 cash bail under several conditions.
The conditions include staying at least 100 feet from the business/business animals; not working with or possessing animals other than those she presently owns (three dogs, two cats, six goats, four alpacas and chickens); allowing law enforcement, animal control and/or the MSPCA on the property to enforce the court order; not abusing any animal; and staying away and having no contact with witnesses, except for written communication on employment/business matters.
In November 2022, Judge Peter Doyle granted another motion that allows Ford to care for specific dogs if authorized by clients, according to court records.
Seacoast Canine has two locations, one in Salisbury and the other in Byfield.
The alleged incidents were caught on video and shared on social media and broadcast on television. Ford said the videos, which show her repeatedly kicking a dog in the stomach and grabbing another animal by the neck and kicking it into a kennel, lacked context.
Acting on a report of animal abuse from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Salisbury police began an investigation that revealed three alleged incidents dating back to 2021.
Much of the case against Ford comes not only from the two videos but interviews with three former and current Seacoast Canine employees. They were interviewed by Salisbury police Detective Brian Verney in late March and early April.
“Each witness was concerned about potential retaliation by Ford and wanted to remain anonymous,” Verney wrote in his report.
The first witness detailed another incident when Ford lifted a customer’s dog by the neck and pushed it against a wall before dragging it off to a sectioned area called the “airlock.” Ford did so to prevent the dog from attacking one of her own dogs. The incident caused a staff member to submit a resignation letter to supervisors, according to Verney’s report.
Another witness told Verney about three incidents involving Ford mishandling or hurting a dog, including one when Ford grabbed another dog by the neck and dragged it outside the building.
“Witness 3 stated that they have been concerned of Ford’s behavior for some time but was focused on ‘doing her job the right way.’ Witness 3 stated that Ford’s treatment towards the dogs was consistent and not a one-time incident,” Verney wrote in his report.
