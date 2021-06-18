AMESBURY – Youngsters from Cashman Elementary School received "improvised" diplomas from a group of volunteer parents spearheaded by Alanna Corjay at the Town Park in Amesbury on Sunday, June 13. Here are some photos to help tell the story.
Cashman Elementary students receive 'improvised' diplomas
