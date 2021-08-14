NEWBURYPORT — Cast members from ages 8 to 18 are needed for live performances of "Terezin: Children of the Holocaust."
Auditions will be held Aug. 22 at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, with ages 8 to 11 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and ages 12 to 18 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
To sign up for an audition, email terezindirector@gmail.com. Include the child's name, age and a resume with prior experience, if applicable.
"Terezin: Children of the Holocaust" was created by playwright, educator and humanitarian Anna Smu, and depicts two days in the lives of six children at Theresienstadt concentration camp. It explores messages of hope and survival in addition to combating discrimination and intolerance.
The play has been performed across the U.S. at many schools and synagogues, and internationally, including the 2011 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Theresienstadt and Auschwitz concentration camps.
For more information, visit www.terezin.org.
Terezin: Children of the Holocaust is also a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting racism, antisemitism, discrimination, intolerance and bullying through education and the arts.
