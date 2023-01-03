NEWBURYPORT — Carolyn Gayler-Romero and Kael Brooks will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss Link House’s new Children and Teen Center for Help, or CATCH.
Gayler-Romero (program director) and Brooks (clinical supervisor) will talk about the family-focused program’s mission to empower children and teens (ages 5 to 18) to cope with the daily challenges of their lives, while equipping families with tools and insight to enable young people to thrive.
Link House Inc. has been providing addiction recovery and mental health services to the community for more than 50 years. CATCH represents the nonprofit organization’s effort to address the nationwide mental health crisis affecting children and their families, with youths reporting alarming upticks in rates of depression and anxiety over the last few years.
Gayler-Romero and Brooks will explain CATCH’s collaborative approach to partnering with community organizations, the range of services available – including individual and group therapy, wellness education, and treatment for substance use disorders, among others – as well as how to access services.
For more information, visit www.catchkidsnow.org or call 978-545-4004.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
