NEWBURYPORT – State police continue to investigate a three-car crash on Interstate 95 north Tuesday afternoon that killed a Saugus man and injured another driver.
A preliminary investigation found that 48-year-old Marc Tuxbury of Saugus was driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra northbound about a mile from Exit 86 in Newburyport, when he rear-ended a 2020 Ford Transit van, driven by a 28-year-old man from Beverly.
The collision caused the Ford Transit to roll over and the Hyundai to cross the median, then enter the southbound lanes of Interstate 95. The Hyundai struck a 2019 Ford F-150 truck, driven by a 61-year-old man from Old Orchard Beach, Maine, before the car drove off the highway into the woods.
Tuxbury was seriously injured in the crash but had a pulse when firefighters and police arrived on scene, according to police. He was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the Ford F-150 was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries while the Ford Transit driver was not injured.
A Newburyport police official who was at the scene said the driver and his passenger in the Ford Transit were wearing their seat belts and walked away from the crash unharmed.
State police said the speed of the Hyundai is believed to have been a contributing factor.
"The cause of the crash remains under investigation," Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement.
According to police records, Tuxbury was not married and did not have children.
The crash caused serious delays on the four-lane highway with the southbound and northbound left two travel lanes closed for roughly two hours to clear the road and allow the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, to conduct a preliminary investigation.
State troopers were assisted by local police and fire departments, along with Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials and paramedics.
