Cause of Merrimac fire under investigation

MERRIMAC — Four people escaped a fire Tuesday afternoon at a home at 2 Mechanic St.
Firefighters from Merrimac and Amesbury worked together to put out the fire on the outside of the house, according to Merrimac Fire Chief Larry Fisher.
When Merrimac firefighters arrived shortly after 4:30 p.m., they found heavy flames and smoke pouring from outside of the house.
The first responders worked aggressively to put out the fire and were assisted by Amesbury firefighters after calling for a one-alarm response, Fisher said in a press release.
The fire was deemed under control just before 5 p.m. No one was injured, but the four occupants were displaced.
The West Newbury and Newton, New Hampshire, fire departments provided station coverage while crews fought the fire.
While providing coverage, those members responded to a separate report of a brush fire on Winter Street in town, where a tenth of an acre burned.
The home fire remains under investigation by Fisher, the Merrimac Police Department, the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office and state police.
