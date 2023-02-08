NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues with a treasure from the Met archives: the double bill of Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana” and Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” from 1970.
Leonard Bernstein, in one of his rare Met appearances, conducted “Cavalleria Rusticana” with a cast led by Grace Bumbry as Santuzza – opposite Franco Corelli in his only Met broadcast as Turiddu.
“Pagliacci,” conducted by Fausto Cleva, showcased Richard Tucker – who was taking on the role of the tragic clown Canio for the first time – opposite Teresa Stratas as Nedda. This performance has not aired since it was live in 1970.
“Cavalleria Rusticana” and “Pagliacci” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
