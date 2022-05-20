NEWBURYPORT — The new Omicron variant has led to an increase of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, and Essex County is now classified by the CDC as a "High Transmission" area. In Newburyport, the positivity rate is 10.68% with an average of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 people, which is similar to the rest of Massachusetts. The CDC recommends wearing a mask in public, staying up to date with vaccines, and getting tested if you have symptoms. Note the following:
•While there is no citywide mask mandate, residents are asked to exercise caution and to consider wearing a mask around people, particularly immune to COVID-19, including the elderly. Masks are particularly important when spending long periods of time in closed rooms with little ventilation.
•Access to high quality masks, like N95s and KN95s, is much better than at the beginning of the pandemic, and these masks provide greater protection to both the wearer and others than cloth masks and surgical masks. Free N95 Masks are available through the government at many retail pharmacies, including the CVS on Pond Street, and more locations can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/free-masks.html
•Isolating when feeling sick and testing early can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Do not go to school or work or other public places when you are feeling sick.
•Rapid COVID-19 tests can be ordered for free from the Federal Government at https://www.covid.gov/tests, and additional tests were made available this week. Every household can order eight free tests at this time.
•Only 46% of Newburyport residents have received booster shots, which reduce the number of cases that lead to hospitalization and death. Boosters are available in many retail pharmacies and from your primary care physician. To find a location to receive a vaccine, go to https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/.
•The city is encouraged that the recent spike in cases has not caused a proportional surge in hospitalizations and deaths in the area. Still, these outcomes lag behind case increases, and two residents this month have died. Increased caution, especially around the elderly and immunocompromised, can keep these numbers low.
•Find more information and future updates from the city at: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19
