The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers several guidelines for celebrating Halloween during the pandemic.
People are encouraged to have Halloween outside and avoid indoor costume parties and other events; maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from all other participants who are not members of the same household; opt for virtual costume contests or pumpkin carving events; decorate the yard for others to enjoy from their car or while on a socially distanced walk; or celebrate with a Halloween-themed meal, Halloween movie night or by preparing a Halloween scavenger hunt with members of your household.
Skip indoor haunted houses this year where people may be crowded together and screaming; and avoid taking hayrides or tractor rides with people not in your household.
Tricker-or-treaters should wear a protective face mask underneath any costume mask and refrain from touching their faces; go out in small groups with people from your own household, wait until one group of trick-or-treaters has left before approaching a house; carry hand sanitizer and use it often, especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy. An adult should always inspect treats before they are consumed.
Homeowners should place candy spread out on a platter or cookie sheet instead of in a bowl; offer prepackaged treats only; consider leaving hand sanitizer outside for trick-or-treaters to use; wear a face mask and avoid touching your face when handing out treats at the door and wash hands or use sanitizer afterward.
Anyone who feels unwell, has tested positive for COVID-19, was exposed to someone with COVID-19, or has traveled to or from a state that is not classified as lower risk within the last 14 days should stay home. Do not hand out candy or participate in trick-or-treating or other Halloween activities.
For more information on lower-risk states and other COVID 19 recommendations, visit www.mass.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.