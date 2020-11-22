NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Art Association kicks off the holiday season in its galleries with a new pop-up show, Celebrate Art! Miniatures, Ornaments, and Fine Crafts, opening on Nov. 27 and running through Dec. 24.
The exhibition features a wide range of fine crafts by local artists including turned wood (Julie Hagan), blown glass (Lee Gordon), textiles (Patti Stark) clay (Donna Pioli), and jewelry (Catie McCool, Amanda Brooks), mixed-media encaustics by Deb Desmond Meserve, sculptures and hand medallions by Lindley Briggs, small works by Rosalie Cutticchia, and original holiday ornaments by Sara Demrow Dent, Lee Gordon, and others.
The centerpiece for Celebrate Art! is a Christmas tree in the Hills Gallery on Water Street hung with 100 miniature canvases created by more than 50 NAA artists working in a wide range of mediums.
Celebrate Art! runs in tandem with the NAA members exhibition, The Power of Art.
Masks are required of all visitors and staff, and social distancing will be maintained throughout the galleries, with capacity limited to 10 visitors at a time.
Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Tuesdays by appointment. Patrons who require additional accommodations can schedule a private visit on Tuesdays when the gallery is closed to the public.Visit newburyportart.org or email naa@newburyport.org for more information.
Contributing artists include: Tom Adorney, Muriel Angelil, Barbara Barclay, Lindley Briggs, Jeffrey Briggs, Amanda Brooks, Donna Caselden, Francisio Colom, Heather Crowley, Rosalie Cutticchia, Grace Daly, Sara Demrow Dent, Sarah Dugan, Wolfgang Ertl, Karen Fitzgerald, Lee Gordon, Julie Hagan, Averill Haines, Sonia Hale, Law Hamilton, Elizabeth Harrington, Paul J. Harrington, Sandra Kavanaugh, Susan Kneeland, Barbara Kremer, Jan Ledoux, Marjory Lehrer, Marjet Lesk, Dorothy Lorenze, Kathleen Manley, Claudia Matthews and Brad Matthews.
Also: Jay McCarthy, Catie McCool, Jay McGovern, Tracy Meola, Deb Desmond Meserve , Michael Milczarek, Christine Molitor Johnson, Skip Montello, Skip Motes, Daniel Murphy, Robert Pecchia, Donna Pioli, Peggy Poppe, Suzanne Poppin, Christine Riccardi, CS Robinson, Christine Robinson, Rz Sadowski, Russ Seidel, Mary Shapiro, Debbie Shirley, Adrienne Silversmith, Theresa Skovron, Susan Spellman, Patti Stark, Rick Steeves, Michael Storella, Susan Strane, Carol Whalen, Veronica Wolfe and Deb Woodward.
