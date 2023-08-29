AMESBURY — Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport and the Lappin Foundation invite Jewish and interfaith families with children ages 8 and younger to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
The celebration includes a Rosh Hashana story, apples and honey, shofar blowing, a hayride, and apple picking. The celebration is free and open to Jewish and interfaith families who live in, or are affiliated with a Jewish organization in the Lappin Foundation’s Merrimack Valley or North Shore service areas. Registration is requested at LappinFoundation.org, but walk-ins are welcome. This program will be held rain or shine.
For more information, contact Lynne Krasker Schultz at: lynne@lappinfoundation.org.
