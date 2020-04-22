NEWBURYPORT — Today is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and even with social distancing, there are still ways to get involved.
Molly Ettenborough, the city’s recycling and energy manager, said Newburyport has seen an increase in waste over the past few weeks, especially as people have found more time to clean up their homes and yards.
“We’re finding a lot of abuse around the city,” she said. “People are dumping in the parks and on the sides of the road. People are a little bit impatient and they don’t want to hang onto things.”
For the safety of workers, the city has asked that all trash be bagged and placed inside barrels to reduce the amount of contact. If any resident doesn’t have barrels, Mello Disposal placed two dumpsters at 59 Low St. for trash and recycling only.
Though some donation bins, as well as the collection of plastic bags at grocery stores, are temporarily inaccessible, Ettenborough said people should save those items. Especially with the re-emergence of single-use plastics, she said there will be opportunities in the near future to recycle them.
“The virus only lasts so long on these materials,” she said, requesting that people keep plastic bags for now, rather than dump them.
Before social distancing, Ettenborough said the city was making positive strides, especially with the opening of Green House Goods in February, a zero waste store at 5 Water St. She hopes people will keep that in mind and continue to support efforts to reduce consumption and reuse items instead of throwing them away.
Looking back 50 years at the first Earth Day, Ettenborough said the world was “so different then.”
“There was no single use,” she said. “People had their shoes repaired and scissors and knives sharpened. Food scraps were always picked up. You had your milk and Coke in refillable bottles. You had your own drinking water from fountains. People used cloth handkerchiefs. It was just a whole different mindset. We just have a single-use throwaway system now.”
With the Earth Day anniversary on the calendar, a number of organizations and groups are hosting webinars this week that people can take part in to learn more about the climate, recycling and sustainability.
At 5:30 p.m. today, the Merrimack River Watershed Council will have a Virtual Happy Hour via Facebook Live featuring an introduction to new Executive Director Matt Thorne, the unveiling of a new website, photo winner announcements, and discussions relating to a cleaner and healthier river. Visit www.facebook.com/MerrimackRiverWatershedCouncil.
At 7 p.m., Kevin O’Reilly of 350 Mass and Citizens’ Climate Lobby will discuss “Critical Thinking about Climate Change.” His talk, which was supposed to take place at Chelmsford Public Library, will be available via Zoom. Register at http://chelmsfordlibrary.evanced.info/signup.
Mark Richey of Newburyport previously planned to celebrate 40 years of his business, Mark Richey Woodworking, on this day to align with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Because of social distancing, he and his team are instead taking part in Clubhouse Live, a virtual gathering with the American Alpine Club at 8 p.m. For more, go to www.facebook.com/events/570211953852541.
The U.S. Climate Strike Coalition and Stop the Money Pipeline Coalition are hosting a three-day livestream program with performances and webinars for people today through Friday. Visit www.earthdaylive2020.org for more information.
For a list of Greater Newburyport events, go to https://grtrnbpt.wixsite.com/rscalendar.
