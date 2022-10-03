NEWBURYPORT — Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Pelican Intervention Fund will sponsor its annual Celebration of Hope outreach event on Oct. 9.
The Pelican Intervention Fund was created by Steven and Kim Keene in 2015, with the mission of providing funding for nonprofit, 12-step residential sober homes for economically challenged men and women struggling with addiction.
The couple have raised over $500,000, with the vast majority coming from community donations. They have helped 108 men and women get into 12-step recovery programs. And they said they hope this celebration will remind people there is a way out.
“There is hope for those that are struggling with addiction no matter what their path of recovery is,” Kim Keene said. “We will have testimonial speakers sharing their journey and sharing their 12-step programs that they went to and why they found sobriety with that, as well as resources to help those that are struggling, as well as their family members.”
The celebration will be from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Newburyport City Hall auditorium, where those who attend can speak to representatives from several different support-related organizations.
Among them will be The Pettengill House, 3 Fold Recovery, the Newburyport Police Department, Learn to Cope, and Family Restored, as well as representatives from four of the sober houses the Pelican Intervention Fund supports.
They will answer questions for those going through addiction, the families of active addicts, along with anyone else looking to help end addiction.
Corey Beaver, 3 Fold Recovery founder, is nearing his fifth year of sobriety, and will be one of four people speaking at the event.
Beaver said he works as an interventionist and family support coach for his practice, primarily with families before, during, or after their loved one goes to treatment.
In an interview he talked about the contrast between previous medical treatments and his experience with the 12-step program.
“I was on Suboxone for a little bit, and coming off of Suboxone was worse than coming off of opiates, and I actually reverted back to opiates to kind of ease the pain of coming off,” Beaver said. “I’m a hardcore believer in 12-step (programs), and I think if you do it correctly, you’ll only have to do it once. I’ve done it one time and it was the last time.”
Steven Keene said he hopes these events help educate people and humanize victims.
“The neat things about these galleries, they help publicize and educate the community that these are not monsters, these are not social rejects, these are good people that have somehow, for several different reasons, gotten hooked on this terrible opiate and/or alcohol,” he said. “It’s the kid next door. It’s the Boy Scout. It’s the kid who used to cut your grass.”
Organizers welcome volunteers to assist with setting up, greeting people, serving refreshments, and other tasks.
For more information on the fund, visit www.pelicaninterventionfund.org.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
