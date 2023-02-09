AMESBURY — Angela Bassett, Luke Combs and Smokey Robinson were among the celebrities dazzled by m cacao's video chocolate box at the 65th Grammy Awards, according to the local chocolatier.
The Grammys were held in Los Angeles on Sunday and as part of the event, presenters and performers had access to the Grammy Gift Lounge, which featured an assortment of offerings from around the country.
M cacao, based at 6 Chestnut St., was the only Massachusetts brand selected for the lounge.
In the lounge, m cacao featured their new product expressio, a chocolate box with a personalized video embedded inside, which m cacao states to be the first of its kind.
Lisa Lazarczyk, founder and principal of LAZ PR, which handles public relations for m cacao, said that 200 units of expressio were sent to the event.
"The idea was that everybody would get a box for themselves. And then we wanted them to be able to record their own, you know, Valentine's Day message to a loved one," Lazarczyk said.
She said it was sweet to watch different celebrities usher their special someone out of the room so they could record a message to give to them, and that by the end of the night they had given almost every box away.
"There were a few very few left over that, you know, maybe we'll be able to get them to some of the folks in the Oscars," Lazarczyk said.
M cacao founder Michael Nichols spoke about how in his experience chocolates have always been popular gifts, but one that is difficult to personalize.
"That's how we came up with the video box and it really seems to be resonating with people," Nichols said.
He said it was a surreal experience checking on their social media during the event.
"We started getting pictures back of these celebrities recording personalized video messages to their own valentines and holding up our box of chocolates with their video in the box,” Nichols said. “We were all following the Instagram feed just so excited.”
Nichols said that the feedback for the boxes has been "overwhelmingly positive."
"Seeing the celebrities folding the boxes with their videos in the box and the looks on their faces, you could tell those were not pasted on smiles, you could tell they were genuine," Nichols said.
He noted that typically it is the general public who is wowed and amazed by the talents of the entertainers. But to see those celebrities express joy after opening their boxes was personal highlight for his business.
"For us to actually have the opportunity to delight them in some small way, it's just mind blowing," Nichols said.
