GEORGETOWN — The So Byfield Cemetery Association Annual Meeting was held on June 19, newly elected officers were Dennis Casey as President, Alanna Casey as vice president, Joyce Knowlton as treasurer and Laura Short as clerk. Minda and Gary Fowler, Dennis Casey and Linda Allen were thanked for their dedication to the cemetery. Voted on were extension of water lines and rewriting by-laws. The meeting to accept changes to by-laws will be a directors meeting on July 17, at 7 p.m. at the Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
