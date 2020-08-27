NEWBURYPORT — Greater Newburyport communities are doing well completing their surveys for the 2020 United States Census, but residents who have not completed theirs might get a knock on their door in the coming weeks.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Newburyport had a census response rate of 74.3%, which is ahead of the Massachusetts statewide average of 66.9%. Most other local communities had similar response rates, including Amesbury at 73.8% and Merrimac at 81.2%. Salisbury's response rate was 56.1% — the lowest in Essex County.
The census lasts through Sept. 30. Residents may respond online, via phone or by mailing in the 2020 Census questionnaire that was sent out in March.
Participating in the census is required by law, even recently completing another survey from the Census Bureau. A complete and accurate count of the population is critical for individuals and their communities, because the results of the 2020 Census will affect community funding, congressional representation, and more, according to census officials.
Lisa Moore, assistant regional census manager for the United States Census Bureau, noted that "billions of dollars are disseminated throughout the country each year" based on census results, and emphasized their importance in driving funds into critical programs.
"There are two reasons for getting an accurate count," Moore explained. "It boils down to power and money; the political representation the state will have will be dependent on the population of the state, and each level of government will redraw boundaries dependent on that... A lot of time, people don't realize that census data touches everything we might interact with on a day to day basis.""
Massachusetts currently has a 66.9% self-response rate and is ranked 15th in the country for census completion. The United States overall has a 64.6% self-response rate, according to the Census Bureau.
While Moore said Newburyport's numbers are "excellent," there are still some households that will soon be visited by census takers who have been going door-to-door around the country since Aug. 11 to get an accurate count.
Moore explained that the census takers will be visiting addresses and housing units that have not participated in the census to determine if they are vacant or to confirm how many people live there.
Moore noted that census workers will be carrying their U.S. Census Bureau identification badge, which residents may ask to see.
She also said census takers will adhere to social distancing practices and will have personal protective equipment on hand to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
If no one is home or answers the door, census workers will leave a notice behind but may return if the household's survey remains incomplete.
"We're very persistent, and we'll be back several times," said Moore.
Anyone who finds a notice from a census worker on their door may complete the census survey online or over the phone.
Moore noted that all data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau is private and cannot be shared with police, immigration officials or landlords, and emphasized that everyone from infants to senior citizens should be counted.
To respond to the 2020 Census, call 844-330-2020, visit https://2020census.gov/en.html or mail back your questionnaire to: U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 1201 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47132
For a map of census response rates, visit https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.