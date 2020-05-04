NEWBURYPORT — The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s eighth annual White Ribbon Event on Tuesday may be taking place virtually this year, but it’s message — a call for men to pledge a commitment to end violence against women — is just as pertinent.
The annual event, which was supposed to take place at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown, raises money to support the center’s Youth Empowerment Services and prevention programs at area schools.
Due to increased needs from survivors of domestic violence amid COVID-19, this year’s donations will also support survivor services.
The event is free to register and participants will receive confirmation details by email.
Beginning at 7:30 a.m., participants can join a Zoom call with the center’s CEO, Suzanne Dubus, who will discuss the White Ribbon Campaign and its 30-year history.
The White Ribbon Initiative first began 30 years ago after the massacre of 14 women in Montreal when a group of Canadian men decided to take action and speak out against violence against women, according to a press release.
The Massachusetts White Ribbon Campaign is led by Jane Doe Inc., the state’s coalition against sexual assault and domestic violence. Jane Doe Inc. has significantly increased its focus of the White Ribbon Campaign, developing #ReimagineManhood for discussing gender-based violence and the role of men and boys in the context of broader discussions of gender equity, racial justice and healthy masculinity.
Following a live question-and-answer session with Dubus, participants will hear from keynote speaker RaKim “RahK” Lash of A Call to Men, a violence prevention organization. Lash is a respected leader on issues of manhood, male socialization and violence, and preventing gender-based violence. With a focus on equity and inclusion, his training experience includes engaging college students, high school and middle school boys, and fraternity members.
Anyone who donates to the center on the day of the breakfast will be eligible to win one of two prizes: a New England Patriots game experience, which includes four club seat tickets, four sideline passes and a parking pass; and a “Night Out in Cambridge,” which includes two tickets to the American Repertory Theater, dinner for two at Bambara and an overnight stay at the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel.
The presenting sponsors are the Institution for Savings and Bob’s Discount Furniture.
For more information about the crisis center, call 978-465-0999, visit www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org or call the 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 978-388-1888.
