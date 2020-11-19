Center to replace beach refreshment stand

IPSWICH — The nonprofit organization that operates Crane Beach has announced plans to build a $1.5 million “coastal education center” at the current location of the refreshment stand.
The project is funded through an anonymous donor, the organization said.
The donation was a welcome bright spot in what Crane Estate Director Peter Pinciaro called “a very challenging year.”
“We’ve been hoping for a long time to better leverage this site to raise awareness of coastal change,” Pinciaro said. “This gift really helps us advance our mission.”
The center would offer “an immersive educational experience” on the changing coastline.
The organization said the location of the center, between the barrier beach and marsh, would play prominently in its activities, with features such as open-air classrooms.
The center would also include retail space to replace the refreshment stand.
That stand, made of cinderblock, was put up in 1969 after a fire destroyed the original structure, Pinciaro said. The new structure will be more in keeping with the environment and with the newer bathhouse.
The Trustees are working with designLAB, a Boston architectural firm.
“There’s no better way for people to learn about our coastal ecology than by witnessing and interacting with it in person,” Trustees of the Reservation Executive Vice President Jocelyn Forbush said in a press release announcing the plans for the center.
“We’re so thankful to our generous anonymous donor because this center will tell the story of our coastal communities in completely experiential ways by immersing visitors in our dynamic landscape, with the goal of spurring people to take action on crucial issues like climate change, sea level rise, and erosion,” she said.
“This new education center will play an important role in helping young people understand the future climate and coastal problems that will impact our community,” said David Scudder, former chairman of the Trustees North Shore Advisory Group, who lives near the beach on Argilla Road, in the announcement.
He called the planned center “a valuable resource” that will “educate and inspire the next generation of problem-solvers by planting the seed of interest as early as middle and elementary school.”
The project requires permits but the Trustees hope to begin construction by September, with a planned opening date in May 2022.
While there is no final design yet, the center would be a two-story structure, but will be positioned to account for future flood models and sand dune migration. Classrooms and other educational space will be on the second floor, while the first floor will include a new refreshment and retail area.
Some of the educational space will include things like “touch tanks” for children. The Trustees plan to work with an exhibit designer.
Pinciaro said he is working with local educators and the Ipswich public schools on developing programs.
Those features will be included in the price of admission to the beach. Much of the center’s educational programs will take place in the spring, fall and winter.
The beach draws 350,000 visitors a year and is the Trustees’ busiest property.
A public information and feedback session is scheduled for Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the refreshment stand, with future sessions to be announced.
