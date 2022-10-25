NEWBURYPORT — Central Congregational Church is hosting a diaper drive on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 14 Titcomb St.
Each year, the church's Christian outreach team works with Anchor of Hope Diaper Bank to hold a diaper drive in support of families in need in local communities. Diapers are not covered by SNAP (food stamps) so Anchor of Hope Diaper Bank helps meet the needs of the community.
The greatest need is for diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6. All brands and sizes are welcome, including open packages, as long as the size is marked on any loose diapers. Last year’s diaper drive collected more than 5,400 diapers and more than 3,000 wipes.
Early donations may be dropped off until Nov. 4 at the church office. Online purchases can be delivered directly to: Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St, Newburyport MA 01950.
