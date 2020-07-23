NEWBURYPORT — Central Congregational Church will host a food drive Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit the Newbury Food Pantry.
The drive will be held in the church parking lot at the corner of Titcomb and Pleasant streets.
Items on the church's wish list for the food drive are baked beans, canned fruit, canned vegetables, cereal (without added sugar), toothbrushes and toothpaste, small packages of flour and sugar, ready meals, rice mixes, taco kits and pet food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.