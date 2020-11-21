Central Congregational's Christmas fair goes virtual 

NEWBURYPORT — For decades, Central Congregational Church's annual Christmas fair was its biggest fundraiser of the year.
Room after room inside the Titcomb Street house of worship would be filled with tables of baked goods, candy, jewelry and other crafts. The Christmas fair also featured the church's popular gift basket raffle.
But with COVID-19 restrictions a big part of life this holiday season, church leaders decided months ago not to scrap the tradition but to tailor it to the new normal.
The solution they came up with — "a leap of faith" Christmas fair co-Chairperson Diane Gronbeck said — was to focus on gift baskets.
Gronbeck and co-Chairperson Jean Moore acknowledge the raffle will not generate enough revenue to make up for the loss of the traditional fair.
"But every bit counts and it's also a way of being more community involved," Gronbeck said.
Through Dec. 4, people can buy raffle tickets for $1 each to win one of 65 gift baskets along with five styles of decorated wreaths and a limited number of Christmas decor items. The baskets range in value between $100 and $400.
Moore hoped to have 25 baskets for the raffle so when the tally came to 65, she and the six other volunteers who put together the event were excited.
"We did it," Moore said. "A major feat for 2020."
The raffle began online Nov. 1 and the results have been promising. A live preview of the raffle will be broadcast on the church's Facebook events page Dec. 3 from 7 to 8 p.m. The raffle will be broadcast live on the same page Dec. 5 from noon to 2 p.m.
"I'm impressed with how everything came together," Gronbeck said.
The improvised church fair is one of many ways Central Congregational has adapted in the face of the coronavirus. For months, the church has been holding virtual services and will do the same on Christmas.
To check out the live preview and the raffle, visit www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/events.
To see the baskets, visit www.cc-baskets.com and the Wreath/Decor at www.cc-decor.com.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
