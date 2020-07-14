AMESBURY — Massachusetts business owners are crawling out from under almost four months of COVID-19 limitations and the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce wants people to know it's time to discover the city.
"Amesbury is a hidden treasure, even for the people who grew up in the region," Chamber executive director Phil DeCologero said. "I think that it is easy to forget how many neat things, whether they are businesses or just things to do, that are here."
In February, the chamber applied for and won a $600 grant for promotional materials from the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau.
But the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. So, the chamber and member Rick Bartley decided to match the grant funds to create the Discover Amesbury marketing initiative and website, according to DeCologero.
"We wanted to get a little more bang for our buck," DeCologero said. "We're trying to promote the city at a time when people's habits have changed."
He reached out to local video producer Jon Almas of Aeropex Media Creative who spoke to local business owners Gould Insurance Agency owner Matt Sherrill and Trades Mill owner Barbara Lorenc to get their feedback on what makes Amesbury special.
Almas then put together three videos highlighting the city and its downtown with nary a protective face mask in sight.
“We wanted it to be a little more timeless,“ Almas said. “Hopefully, at this time next year, we will not be dealing with all of this. But that really created a challenge for me, getting a shot of the downtown without people in masks.“
The first Discover Amesbury video focuses on local restaurants.
“Our restaurants really drive traffic to the city," DeCologero said. "They are unique and independently owned and they're all known for their quality. People really want to support these kinds of places that they can't find anywhere else."
The second video focuses on shopping in the city.
"We have these little, neat shops which were facing the pressures of e-commerce which was already growing," he said. "But now, you have consumers who are scaling back their own budgets and are thinking twice about certain purchases. They are also not rushing out to physically be in the stores. So we want to remind folks about what we have and the presence of these amazing retailers who call our downtown home."
The third video explores the city's community.
"We want to remind the people in southern New Hampshire and Greater Lawrence that Amesbury is a great place to come and explore," DeCologero said. "So we wanted to show them a bit of our community."
The videos were posted on the chamber's Facebook page and have received over 10,000 views, according to DeCologero.
“I work at the Trades Mill,” Almas said. “So whenever I went out to the downtown to get something to eat at the Market Square Bakehouse or some other place, I just brought the camera with me. That way I could collect footage over a few weeks and put it together over about 10 to 12 hours of work.”
Discover Amesbury website: https://amesburychamber.com/discover-amesbury.
Aeropex Media Creative website: www.aeropexmediacreative.com.
