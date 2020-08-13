NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival will feature neighborhood “quartet caroling” around the city from Friday through Sunday as well as a livestreamed concert Saturday.
“If you happen to open your window or are watering your garden or sitting on your porch sipping a martini, you might find four masked musicians sorely in need of a haircut playing for you,” said festival Artistic Director David Yang.
“It might be solo Bach or a Haydn quartet, Dvorak, Mozart," he said. "If you are lucky, you could catch Barber’s ‘Adagio for Strings.’ Then, we’ll move on.”
The idea is to avoid crowds of any kind, so specific itineraries are not available.
Musicians will stroll through the South End on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.; the West End on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. prior to a livestreamed concert at 7:30 p.m. to benefit the Anna Jaques Hospital emergency room and Gerrish Family Fast Track Service; and the North End on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m.
For those who miss the caroling, there is a large selection of prerecorded conversations and performances available on the festival website, newburyportchambermusic.org, where there is also a detailed event schedule and a link to support the benefit concert.
For more information, call 978-701-4914.
