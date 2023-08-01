NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Chamber Music Festival board President Beth Clary and board member Bronson de Stadler will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss the festival, which will take place at venues around the city through Aug. 13.
Festival events include family concerts, open rehearsals, puppetry and storytelling, and panel discussions.
A highlight of the festival will be composer-in-residence Jon Deak’s setting for string quartet and soprano of Newburyport resident and renowned poet Rhina Espaillat’s work, “The Jury.”
This final concert of the festival will take place Sunday, Aug. 13, at St. Paul’s Church on High Street, and will be offered on a pay-what-you-can basis.
Clary and de Stadler will also discuss the healing power of music, especially live music in the community where, as de Stadler has said, “Differences fall away and we all come together in the experience of listening and watching the musicians play.”
For information and tickets, visit www.newburyportchambermusic.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursdays at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3), and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
